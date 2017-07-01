Maintain your sanity. Jar has custom built features to consolidate communications, organize files, keep an eye on project status, automate repetitive tasks, and relieve update fatigue. We’ll take care of the system, you stay focused on Sketch.

Collaborative Communication Your clients can use their favorite tool (email) to submit new requests, give feedback, and respond to updates. Enjoy 100% adoption without anyone going rogue. See how emails will ease your pain

File Management Intuitive file management lets you share, preview, and store all of your files with your clients. No more digging through your inbox or hunting around the cloud to find files for current and past projects. See how intuitive file management can be

Automation Jar knows where files need to go. Your storage stays neat and tidy. Files are easily shared and can be previewed in any browser. Say goodbye to the super awkward oops-you-forgot-to-set-the-file-permissions-correctly email. See how much time you'll save with automation

Reporting See what’s due, what’s done, and what needs your attention now. Manage your creative team’s output with intuitive reporting and keep your clients accountable throughout their projects. See how easy reporting is with Jar

Client Dashboard Relieve update fatigue. Your clients (or coworkers) can see where projects are at all times without having to email for a status report, file links, or “just to check in on things”. See how much happier your clients will be

Scale As your team and clientele expands, Jar scales with you to keep your world organized. See how Jar meets the needs of any size team